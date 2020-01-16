Jay-Z and Yo Gotti are honoring their promise to inmates at several Mississippi prisons who are being exposed to deplorable and inhuman conditions by assisting the inmates in filing a law suit against the prison officials.

According to TMZ, on Tuesday (Jan. 14) Team Roc, the philanthropic branch of Roc Nation, and its high-powered attorney, Alex Spiro, filed a lawsuit in federal court on behalf of the prisoners after a spike in deadly violence at several Mississippi state prisons.

“Individuals held in Mississippi’s prisons are dying because Mississippi has failed to fund its prisons, resulting in prisons where violence reigns because prisons are understaffed,” the lawsuit alleges.

Jay-Z, Yo Gotti & Team Roc File Lawsuit On Behalf of Mississippi Inmates was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: