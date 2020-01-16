Meek Mill Will Star In Sony Pictures’ ‘Charm City Kings’

Meek Mill is heading for the big screen this April as he stars in his first movie, Charm City Kings. The film, which is executive produced by Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, is the story of 14-year-old Mouse who wants to be a part of a group of dirt bike riders called the Midnight Clique.

Headed up by Meek Mill who portrays “Blax,” he takes Mouse, played by Jahi Di’Allo Winston, under his wing. The Midnight Clique is based on the real-life dirt bike gang, Baltimore’s “12 O’clock Boys,” who were also chronicled in a 2013 documentary of the same name.

Meek is very familiar with dirt bike culture, as he was arrested for reckless driving which spiraled into a lengthy prison sentence after a probation violation.

Charm City Kings will be shown at the Sundance Film Festival on January 27th and will open in a limited release on April 10th before it’s national release on April 17th.