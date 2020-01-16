YK Osiris Wants to Record with Drake, Asks Judge to Leave GA

YK Osiris filed court documents in Fulton County, Georgia on Tuesday (January 14) asking for permission to leave the state in order to record in Toronto with Drake, however, Drake is unaware of the recording session.

YK’s attorney offered an email from Preme, who is on Drake’s team, asking for YK to come to Toronto for a recording session with the “War” rapper. The alleged recording session was to take place from January 14th -16th.

Although the judge hasn’t signed off on the request as of Wednesday (January 15th) YK has been approved for travel outside of Georgia for work and the D.A. doesn’t seem to oppose the “Worth It” singer working with Drake, but travel outside the country must be approved.

According to Drake’s camp, however, there is no session with YK Osiris scheduled.