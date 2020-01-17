A man is suing Pornhub for denying the deaf and hearing-impaired with access to their videos. While Pornhub has a closed captions category, the man suing the site says some of the titles don’t make sense.

Fox News reports:

Yaroslav Suris is suing Pornhub, which hosts millions of adult videos, claiming the site’s lack of subtitles violates the rights of deaf and hearing impaired under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The ADA prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities in areas of “employment, transportation, public accommodations, communications and access to state and local government programs and services,” according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

In other WTF news, a Kansas man took his ex-wife to court to ask permission to hash out their legal battles with a sword fight.

The Hill reports:

The man asked the Iowa District Court to give him 12 weeks of “lead time” to source or forge Japanese katana and wakizashi swords in preparation for the desired combat. “To this day, trial by combat has never been explicitly banned or restricted as a right in these United States,” Ostrom argued in court records obtained by the Register, adding that it was used “as recently as 1818 in British Court.”

Peep the full rundown up top!

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOMEPAGE

Pornhub Being Sued For Denying The Deaf Community Access To Their Videos was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: