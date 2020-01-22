Chance The Rapper Awarded at The Urban One Honors which aired yesterday on Martin Luther King’s Day!

The Urban One Honors, a star studded awards event, celebrated 40 years of Radio One, honoring Missy Elliott, Chance The Rapper, Jamie Foxx and many more.

Ne-Yo, Wale, Brandy and others all performed and it was all hosted by the one and only Ms. Cathy Hughes and Chris Tucker.

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: