Chance The Rapper Awarded at The Urban One Honors which aired yesterday on Martin Luther King’s Day!
The Urban One Honors, a star studded awards event, celebrated 40 years of Radio One, honoring Missy Elliott, Chance The Rapper, Jamie Foxx and many more.
Chance The Rapper was honored at the Urban One Honors Award celebrating 40 years of Radio One. Cathy Hughes is the founder of Radio One and pioneering the largest black owned distributor of urban content.
Ne-Yo, Wale, Brandy and others all performed and it was all hosted by the one and only Ms. Cathy Hughes and Chris Tucker.
