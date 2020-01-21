Grammys Reveal Details For A Star-Studded Nipsey Hussle Tribute Performance

As The Marathon Continues, so does the appreciation of the late, great Nipsey Hussle.

The Grammys have announced that in honor of the rapper’s legacy, there will be an epic tribute performance at the 62nd annual awards this Sunday. The academy is looking to get it right, with performances by Hussle’s friends, collaborators and fellow California natives like YG and Roddy Ricch. Also touching the stage to make the moment even more special will be DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Kirk Franklin, and John Legend with the collection of artists looking to pay homage to the career and legacy of the Crenshaw Legend.

Nipsey’s got a huge discography that includes 13 mixtapes and one studio album, so there’s no word what songs will be selected for the tribute, but with Khaled and Legend taking the stage some variation of “Higher”– the first posthumous verse of Nipsey’s that’s been released– will be performed.

Aside from the performance that hip-hop heads cant wait to see, Hussle is also up for several awards and has a good chance to nab a few, including Best Rap Performance (“Racks In The Middle”), Best Rap/Sung Performance (“Higher”) and Best Rap Song (“Racks In The Middle”). At last year’s awards, Hussle was nominated for Best Rap Album for the critically acclaimed Victory Lap project but lost to Cardi B’s debut Invasion Of Privacy album.

Nipsey Hussle fatally passed away on March 31, 2019, after being fatally shot outside of his clothing store in South Central Los Angeles by Eric Ronald Holder Jr.

