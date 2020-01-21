Before rappers and singers turned social media into their own personal Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, MTV Cribs was the closest thing we had to seeing how our favorite mic ripping and Henny sippin’ celebrities were living their lives off camera.

Now Complex is taking it back to the days when rappers flaunted their lavish homes and all the perks that come with being rich as they turned their latest Sneaker Shopping episode into a MTV Crib-ish installment featuring the Bawse, Rick Ross. Joined by Joe La Puma, Ricky Rozay gives Joe and his camera crew the grand tour of his 100-room home in Atlanta where he keeps his amazing sneaker collection in various rooms due to it’s volume and admits that “to try to keep it organized you gotta have a team. You can’t do it yourself.” Sneakerhead goals for real.

While his mansion houses all kinds of priceless statues and paintings, true sneakerheads will only be blown away by his extravagant kick collection which features enough grails to have Indiana Jones trying to break in the crib (he won’t make it out alive though). From the rare Air Jordan III with the Lakers colorway to the “Back To The Future” Nike Air Mags, Ross’s personal collection is a wet dream come true to collectors around the world. Heck, son was getting ready to copp a DMC DeLorean whip just to display those futuristic kicks. That’s ballin.’

Peep the episode in it’s entirety below and try not to get upset with Ross not stashing his kicks in their original boxes or plastic containers. We’re pretty sure those rooms are temperature controlled to make sure his sneakers get the proper purified air they need to live very long lives. Mess around those rooms have their own oxygen tanks for that purpose alone.

Rick Ross Shows Complex Just How Insane His Sneaker Collection Is was originally published on hiphopwired.com

