Kodak Black’s Mother Says She Will Kill Herself If Her Son Dies In Prison

Things for Kodak Black aren’t looking too good!

The family of the rapper has decided to pursue legal action after the rapper claimed that he was abused while serving time in Pompano, Florida.

Kodak’s mother, Marcelene Simmons has since hired Trayvon Martin’s family lawyer, Benjamin Crump.

The pair has since then addressed to Miami outlets accusing the institution of abusing him while also denying him food and medical care.

“If my son dies, I’m going to kill myself too. Please, please, I need help. I want to make sure they don’t kill my son,” said Simmons in an emotional statement to the public.

Crump also accuses the prison of intentionally moving the rapper, so he could not meet with attorneys.

The 22-year old rapper is currently serving a 4-year sentence after taking a plea deal after being found on gun charges earlier this year.