Kodak Black’s Mother Says She Will Kill Herself If Her Son Dies In Prison

Things for Kodak Black aren’t looking too good!
The family of the rapper has decided to pursue legal action after the rapper claimed that he was abused while serving time in Pompano, Florida.
About four months ago there was a guy in here in solitary confinement that was well known throughout the building Pete was a very kind and generous person and while in solitary confinement Pete’s health condition reached a very advanced Stage while he was in excruciating pain! So, Pete requested medical attention (like myself) which was denied ( like myself) because he felt like he was dying ( like myself ) As Pete’s constant cried for help fell on deaf ears, he decided to take himself out of his misery by hanging himself from the bunk to end his pain and suffering. It’s sad because everyone was aware of his health issues and one C O could have found it in the kindness of the heart to do their jobs and simply call medical, his family wouldn’t be mourning his loss as of now. Everyone here knows of this tragedy but it’s being hidden from the public eye. I am grateful that I was blessed with a platform to shine a light on this catastrophe and the injustices that go on within the land of these walls. My deepest condolences goes out to Pete’s family. I need for y’all to contact me ASAP so I can send my blessings to your direction. Although, there is no price to pay for Pete’s life, I got some money for you all. I am sure it was hard having to greave over him during the holidays. I tried to do this sooner but they are not sending my mail out. [ From behind the cement with lots of love #Bill] ( DM @cdubb_1 )
Kodak’s mother, Marcelene Simmons has since hired Trayvon Martin’s family lawyer, Benjamin Crump.
The pair has since then addressed to Miami outlets accusing the institution of abusing him while also denying him food and medical care.
“If my son dies, I’m going to kill myself too. Please, please, I need help. I want to make sure they don’t kill my son,” said Simmons in an emotional statement to the public.
Crump also accuses the prison of intentionally moving the rapper, so he could not meet with attorneys.
The 22-year old rapper is currently serving a 4-year sentence after taking a plea deal after being found on gun charges earlier this year.