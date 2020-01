Former Philadelphia Eagles running back Brian Westbrook joined First Things First on FS1 to react to Donavon McNabb’s comments on Bleacher Report regarding the TO drama that happened 15 years ago.

Terrell Owens didn’t take too kindly to McNabb’s comments and took to Twitter to respond.

Trust me. This will be a topic on my Getcha Popcorn Ready Podcast with TO & Hatch!! Got guys bringing my name up for entertainment value, story lines, media talk because they know fans will buy into it because of media portrayal and perception. @Hatch89 Let’s get ready!! https://t.co/H8UKVk5SIF — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) January 23, 2020

Brian Westbrook understands both sides, but as an Eagles fan, isn’t it time these two move past these issues?! In the meantime, lets go back in time and enjoy some views from the Super Bowl celebration!