Lil Wayne Announces New Album Dropping Next Week

It’s Weezy F. Baby and, the F is for funeral???

No Lil Wayne is not dying. The artist recently took to Twitter to announce that he will be dropping the follow-up to the Carter V, titled ‘Funeral.’

Wayne tweeted, “Welcome to the funeral, closed casket as usual.”

The announcement came with a teaser featuring the record’s logo and a snippet of a new song.

According to the 37-year-old rapper, the album is expected to drop next Friday, January 31st, and is currently available for pre-order on vinyl, cassette, CD, and digital.

While the tracklist for the record has not yet been released, word on the street is that you can expect features from artists like Lil Baby and Big Sean.

The rapper also dropped a slew of merch for the album that can be purchased on his site.

‘Funeral’ comes nearly 2 years after the drop of the Carter V in 2018.