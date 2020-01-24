Shyne Jewlers Sues Gervonta for a $250K Fake Check

Gervonta Davis is being sued after allegedly stiffing Philly’s own Shyne Jewlers out of $250,000 worth of jewelry.

According to TMZ reports, Gervonta paid with a counterfeit check for the jeweler he ordered.

He “bought” a $130,000 green Richard Millie watch, a $30,000 Rolex and $72,000 worth of pendants.

The suit reports say, “Davis knew that the cahier’s check was counterfeit and he acted intentionally and wiht malicious intent”.

The lawsuit is asking for Gervonta to either reutrn the jewlery or pay the value of its worth of $250,000 plus intertest in addition to the damage.

