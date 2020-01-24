Rapper Killed In Double Shooting At His Apartment Complex

East Baltimore rapper ‘Dee Dave’ was shot and killed Friday morning in an Essex apartment complex parking lot.

According to County police, the double shooting happened around 5am at the King Mills Apartments on Holgate Drive.

One man was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The second man, 29-year-old David Leroy King, known as ‘Dee Dave’ was pronounced dead at the scene.

King’s family said he worked full-time as a Baltimore Gas & Electric contractor and that on Friday morning he was to fly out to Atlanta for a show.

Baltimore County Homicide Detectives are currently investigating this incident. Anyone with information call 410-307-2020.

‘Dee Davis’ was feature on 92Q’s So Baltimore Challenge last year. See Video Below!

