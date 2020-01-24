Clippers Teammates Reportedly Not Happy About Paul George & Kawhi Leonard’s “Preferential Treatment”

Is there trouble in Clipper land?

Los Angeles right now is the epicenter of basketball greatness due to having two of the best teams in the NBA, the Lakers and the Clippers. While LeBron James squad is currently sitting pretty at the top of the western conference standings, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George’s team are parked comfortably at third, but there might be some trouble brewing.

Clippers' chemistry issues? Sources say some players have struggled with the organization’s preferential treatment that's afforded to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. 👀👇 — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) January 23, 2020

On the outside looking in, the Clippers look like they are still in an excellent position to compete for the NBA championship and are still one of the favorites to win it all thanks to Kawhi and PG. But a new report from The Athletic is hinting at some lockerroom blues with “multiple teammates” not feeling the “preferential treatment” George and Leonard are receiving.

Per The Athletic:

Off the court, sources say there are some teammates who have struggled with the organization’s preferential treatment that is afforded to Leonard and George. On the one hand, this sort of superstar handling is somewhat commonplace in the NBA. Case in point: LeBron James has a significant voice in Laker Land, where he frequently coordinates practices and shoot-around schedules with coach Frank Vogel, depending on what they believe is best for the team at that time.

The report also details several teammates who were “eager to work” being upset about a pair of scheduled walk-throughs being canceled earlier in the season by Kawhi Leonard. Clippers head coach, Doc Rivers, replied to The Atlantic’s reporting denying that was the case. Another complaint from players is they “don’t feel the team practices as hard or as seriously,” especially at this point during the season.

All of these complaints are nothing new, especially when it comes to teams with big-name superstars on them. Most importantly, the Clippers know its a marathon, not a sprint, and are trying to keep the dynamic duo, especially Kawhi healthy and fresh when it comes time for the playoff grind. These alleged complaints definitely sound like super team woes that a team like the Clippers are not used too. Last season they overachieved without a bonafide star on their team finishing the season 48-34 and even making the playoffs, so it’s understandable players from that team have a certain work ethic.

We are sure they will work through the noise and kick things into high gear following the All-Star break. This Clippers team is built for a deep run in the playoffs, and when George and Leonard get in playoff mode, the Clippers will be a formidable force to reckon with.

Photo: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Clippers Teammates Reportedly Not Happy About Paul George & Kawhi Leonard’s “Preferential Treatment” was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: