After she announced that she was getting divorced last year, Wendy Williams is officially single.

The TV host’s final judgment in her divorce from ex-husband Kevin Hunter was agreed to by a judge Tuesday in New Jersey. According to TMZ, the New Jersey house that she and Hunter put up for sale is going to be split 50/50. Wendy will keep the house they have in Florida where her mother lives and Kevin will keep the proceeds from a house he owned and recently sold in Morristown, New Jersey.

Per court documents, both owned equal shares of their production company and Kevin is said to be selling off his part to Wendy to give her complete ownership. However, it comes with a lump sum price she’ll have to pay, plus a severance package. Those terms weren’t disclosed. Kevin will keep his cars, in particular, his Ferrari and Rolls-Royce.

The pair first met at a skating rink in 1994 and then tied the knot three years later. Over the years, numerous rumors and allegations of infidelity have surrounded the couple before Wendy finally said she wanted a divorce last April. The couple has one child together, 19-year-old Kevin Hunter Jr. who was arrested last year for assaulting his dad, but charges were dropped.

Wendy Williams Is Officially Divorced From Kevin Hunter was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: