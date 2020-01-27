DJ Khaled Agrees With Diddy Calling Out the Recording Academy for Lack of Diversity

DJ Khaled was in agreeance with Diddy who called out the recording academy for their lack of diversity when it comes to the representation of hip hop in the major categories.

Khaled said he made sure to say, “this is for hip hop” during his Grammy acceptance speech because “we always have to do better. Every day we’re supposed to get better and greater and learn and grow, and what [Diddy] was saying was, ‘Let’s do better. Let’s put more love out there for everybody.’”

DJ Khaled won a Grammy for “Higher” a song he collaborated with John Legend and the late Nipsey Hussle on. Diddy called out the Academy for their lack of inclusion and diversity while accepting the Icon Award at Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammy gala.

The Academy is currently under fire after former CEO Deborah Dugan filed a discrimination suit against the Recording Academy accusing the “boys club” of discriminating against women, people of color and rigging the voting process of the award show.

“We regret that Music’s Biggest Night is being stolen by Ms. Dugan’s actions and we are working to resolve the matter as quickly as possible,” the Recording Academy said in a statement. New initiatives are being planned and a Diversity & Inclusion Officer is expected to be added to the non-profit organization.