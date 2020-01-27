Gaga, Beyonce, Michelle Obama, Lil Nas X Win Early Grammys

The Grammy Awards aired last night but in early awards that were given out prior to the telecast, some big names won.

Actor Bradley Cooper picked up his 2nd Grammy for A Star Is Born-best compilation for visual media.

“I’ll Never Love Again” won best song written for visual media. Lady Gaga was one of the writers.

Former first lady Michelle Obama won for best spoken word for her NY Times bestseller, Becoming.

Her husband has won this award twice.

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus both won their first Grammy for best music video for Old Town Road.

Beyonce won her 24th Grammy for best music film for her Netflix special Homecoming.