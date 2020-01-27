Philadelphia’s Millionaire Omi In A Hellcat Speaks Up After FBI Raids His Home With Paris Nicole

YouTube celeb Omar Carrasquillo aka “Omi in a Hellcat” were raided by the FBI and all properties and assets were seized – totaling hundreds of millions of dollars.

Known for going viral with his impressive car collection, the FBI seized nearly 30 vehicles.

With no charges of criminal activity, no illegal findings, the FBI is still “investigating” and waiting for something to come up without an explanation. Now, Omar and his attorney, Donte Mills are seeking justice, filing federal Rule 41 and actively pursuing the return of property and belongings.

