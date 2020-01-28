Tyla Yaweh ft. Wiz Khalifa “High Right Now,” Doja Cat “Boss B*tch” & More | Daily Visuals

We think it’s pretty safe to say that if you’re lucky enough to get Wiz Khalifa in your video then you’d better have some kush readily available for consumption.

Tyla Yaweh must’ve gotten the memo because for his Wiz Khalifa assisted visuals to “High Right Now,” he and Wiz burn enough trees to make Smokey The Bear shed a tear. That being said, how was Lil Yachty picked over Wiz for How High 2?! Oh yeah, the script was trash.

Speaking of movies, Doja Cat out here getting that soundtrack paper with a new clip for “Boss B*tch” off the Birds of Prey album. Summoning her inner Harley Quinn, Doja gets into all kinds of trouble whenever she ain’t turning up with her girls in the club.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from YBN Nahmir, Bizzy Banks, and more.

TYLA YAWEH FT. WIZ KHALIFA – “HIGH RIGHT NOW”

DOJA CAT – “BOSS B*TCH”

YBN NAHMIR – “TALKIN”

BIZZY BANKS – “30”

B. LOU FT. DDG – “WATCH THIS”

LEVEN KALI FT. SMINO & TOPAZ JONES – “HOMEGIRL”

BURNA BOY FT. JEREMIH & SERANI – “SECRET”

