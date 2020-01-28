Local News
$500,000 Worth of Jewelry Reportedly Stolen From Allen Iverson

Toronto Raptors v Philadelphia 76ers

Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty

According to reports, someone walked out of a hotel with Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson‘s jewelry. According to sources, the suspect entered the Sofitel Hotel and snatched a backpack with Iverson’s jewels worth $500K.

The suspect is described as a thin man standing approximately 6-feet tall and approximately 20 years of age. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, red shirt, dark pants, and black and white sneakers.

Source | NBC 5 Philadelphia

