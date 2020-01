The real is back the Ville is back! Well, not with any new music but his birthday. Which is the perfect excuse to obnoxiously bump some Cole World all day. Fayetteville’s own J.Cole will be celebrating his 35th year on earth today. As Cole has consistently hit us with an abundance of timeless music. We broke it down to a top 10 so you can still be somewhat productive today at work. Full list is below!

