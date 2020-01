Kobe Bryant’s fatal helicopter crash is hitting home for Kylie Jenner

As reported by TMZ, she said that she was a frequent flier on his helicopter and knew the pilot, Ara Zobayan, very well.

In fact, she had just recently used his helicopter for Dreams’ 3rd birthday.

Kylie reflected on the life of the pilot, Ara and said he was “such a nice man.”

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: