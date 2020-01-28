50 Cent Says He’s Changing His Ways After Kobe’s Passing

We all know 50 cent to be quick at the mouth in any argument or dispute and that he’s not the one to easily let things go.

Prime example, 50 cent constantly taking extremes to harass Teairra Marie about money she supposedly owes him, but looks like Power mogul is reconsidering how he goes about things.

He post a picture with him and Kobe on Instagram and captions it “i feel like i have to achieve what i want in life now after this. i have to focus, i’m not arguing with anyone anymore i ll deal with it another way if there’s a problem”

