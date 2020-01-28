Kobe Bryant’s Father Seen for First Time Since His Son’s Death

Joe Bryant, the father of NBA legend Kobe was seen for the first time since his son and grand-daughter’s death. Joe or “Jellybean”, a retired NBA player himself, was seen Monday after a bouquet of yellow flowers after he stepped out to accept a bouquet delivery outside of the Las Vegas home he shares with his wife and Kobe’s mother, Pamela.
The Bryant’s neighbors told the Daily Mail that both Joe and Pamela are too heartbroken to comment on the deaths of Kobe and granddaughter Gianna, adding that “their lives have been turned upside down.”
