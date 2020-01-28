Stare Down Causes Nicki Minaj/Meek Mill Shouting Match

A look of disdain caused the reported shouting match between Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj, and her husband Kenneth Perry.

TMZ reports that Nicki and Kenneth walked into a store last weekend in West Hollywood. Meek was already there.

Sources say Meek gave his ex and her husband a nasty look. That’s what allegedly caused the shouting.

Previous reports said Nicki and Kenneth started the whole thing. Others say Meek’s claim that he was the calm one is out of bounds since he threw the first shady stare.