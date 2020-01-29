NewBooAlert: Does Draya Michele Has A New Boo??

Draya Michele hasn’t wasted any time getting back into the dating scene.

The Basketball Wives star recently split from NFL player, Orlando Scandrick and it looks like she has already moved on.

Michele was recently spotted out with NY Giants star, Corey Coleman.

Not a bad rebound right huh?

The two were first caught out earlier this month in NY at Tao and it seems like things are quickly heating up between the two.

The reality TV star first announced her split to Scandrick via Instagram stating, “So if anyone has anything to say about me or the guy I used to be engaged to, save it. We don’t care. I have been single the entire month of December.”

The pair first got together in 2013 and shares a 3-year-old son together named Jru.

We’re not happy about Michele and Scandrick’s separation, but It’s great to see Draya living life and back in her element!