Chris Brown Sparks Rihanna Romance Rumours After Claiming He’s “Still in Love”

Chris Brown may be confirming what we’ve known all along, he’s still in love with Rihanna.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, a picture of the “No Guidance” singer shows him during an interview and a caption that read:

“When someone asks, after all this time… why are u still in love WITH HER? My ANSWER: BECAUSE TIME HAS NO RELEVANCE WHEN ITS UNCONDITIONAL,” Brown wrote followed by a heart emoji.

Fans quickly speculated that Brown was talking about Rihanna, but they also were quick to let the singer know that “Rihanna doesn’t want you.”