Rihanna Reacts to Tragic Death of Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant

Rihanna, like all of us, is still reeling from the sudden death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant. Rihanna shared a photo to Instagram of Bryant holding his daughter, Gianna Bryant, during the 2009 NBA Finals. “Still doesn’t feel real,” she wrote. “Still can’t find the right words. We miss you man! May God have mercy on the Bryant family and the families of all the souls we lost!” Rihanna is an avid basketball fan, she’s been known to attend NBA games cheering on her favorite player, LeBron James.

