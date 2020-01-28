800,000 Petitions Signed For NBA to Change Logo to Honor Kobe Bryant

A petition calling for the NBA to change its logo from a silhouette of former Laker Jerry West to one of Kobe Bryant is gaining support from celebrities along with almost one million other fans.

The change.org petition started by “Nick M” asks for the NBA logo to be changed to a silhouette of Kobe Bryant. A mockup of the artwork has been done by graphic artist Tyson Beck.

Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Adam Levine, Naomi Campbell, Vanessa Hudgens, and Usher are supporting the petition, “Couldn’t be a better time or all-around athlete and person for it,” Usher wrote on Instagram, adding, “#changethelogo”