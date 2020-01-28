Tinashe Details Her Moment With Beyoncé and JAY-Z After Signing to RocNation

Tinashe was one of the lucky artists to attend JAY-Z and Beyonce’s pre-Grammy RocNation brunch. The event is attended by the music industry elite and Tinashe has graduated to join the class.

The “2 On” singer recently parted ways with RCA who had her “Joyride” album on hold for three years. Tinashe has since signed with RocNation and during an interview with Cosmopolitan, she detailed her moment with the king and queen of hip hop.

“Jay said that he really loved my album and I should be really proud of myself, and I personally have never really received that kind of compliment from someone that I respect musically about my music,” Tinashe says that Beyonce was present when JAY made the statement so she took it as “a collective response. Like he meant them both.”