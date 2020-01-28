Los Angeles Lakers vs. Clippers Game Postponed Out of Respect For The Lakers Organization

Despite losing one of its biggest stars in its storied history on Sunday (Jan.26), it was business as usual for the NBA even though many voicing their displeasure. The one team directly affected by the death of Kobe Bryant, the Los Angeles Lakers is getting some time to grieve, losing their beloved champion.

The National Basketball Association announced in a statement that Tuesday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers has been postponed. The league revealed it made the decision “out of respect” for the Lakers organization, which is still mourning the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant, 41, and his daughter, Gianna, 13. The game will be played on a later date.

The statement reads:

“The National Basketball Association game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers scheduled for Tuesday, Jan.28 at Staples Center has been postponed. The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday.”

The Lakers followed up the NBA with their own statement adding:

In consultation with the NBA League office, the game scheduled between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers for Tuesday, January 28, will be postponed and scheduled for a future date.

The Los Angeles Lakers would like to thank all of you for the tremendous outpouring of support and condolences. This is a very difficult time for all of us. We continue to support the Bryant family and will share more information as it is available.

The news comes on the heels of the Lakers’ leader, LeBron James, finally breaking his silence on the passing of Bryant. The league came under intense scrutiny from fans who felt the league should have canceled all games following Bryant’s death.

Players, on the other hand, like Trae Young, felt different by playing through the pain with spirited performances in Kobe’s honor. League superstars, Kawhi Leonard and Carmelo Anthony, stated in post-game interviews their reason for suiting up was because they felt its what Kobe would have wanted them to do. Other stars like Kyrie Irving — who Kobe said in an interview he was “most closest too” — and Chris Paul decided to sit out their games.

The Lakers will officially return to action when they face the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, Jan.30, at the Staple Centers, which should be an emotional game.

