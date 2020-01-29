Lady B Talks With NBC 10’s Crew About The Life Of Kobe Bryant

As we are currently still trying to process the information on the tragic death of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year old daughter Gigi Bryant. The best thing to do is to keep their names alive in spirit and share great stories about the Mamba. The hometown hero Bryant has had many encounters with Philadelphia media prior to being in the NBA. Lady B invited some friends from NBC 10 Vai Sikahema, Tracy Davidson & Lucy Bustamante to speak about the great man Kobe was on and off the court. We will forever carry on the “Mamba Mentality”. Click on the full conversation below.

