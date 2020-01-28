The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

The Lo’ Down: Quavo Reveals Who Will Be Featured On First “Culture III” Single [Video]

Lore’l was on the red carpet before The Grammy’s, and had the opportunity to talk with Quavo. He revealed to her that the first single from Culture III  will be coming soon, and gives us the scoop on revealing two major artists will be featured on the track with the Migos.

Related: Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj &amp; Her Husband Reportedly Involved In Argument In Hollywood [Video]

Also on the Lo’ Down, Lore’l discusses Nicki Minaj’s brothers jail sentence and a follow up on the  Meek Mill/Nicki Minaj spat over the weekend. There were a lot of historic moments at The Grammy’s, and even though Tyler The Creator was appreciative of winning Best Rap Album, but he also said he felt another way about it regarding his music and being put in the Rap category.

Take a listen to the video above to hear from Tyler The Creator & her conversation with Quavo! Get all your entertainment news every morning with Lore’l and The Morning Hustle!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOMEPAGE

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Slay The 2020 Grammys

51 photos Launch gallery

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Slay The 2020 Grammys

Continue reading RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Slay The 2020 Grammys

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Slay The 2020 Grammys

[caption id="attachment_3071075" align="alignleft" width="889"] Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty[/caption] Tonight is music’s biggest night and the stars came out to Los Angeles Staples Center to shine. With Alicia Keys hosting the event again this year, we know we are in for a treat, including our favorite stars including Lizzo, Lauren London and Billy Porter rocking that red carpet. Take a look at all this slayage: ***We will be updating the red carpet throughout the night. 

 

The Lo’ Down: Quavo Reveals Who Will Be Featured On First “Culture III” Single [Video]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Headlines
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close