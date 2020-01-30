Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Ciara Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child With Husband Russell Wilson

Ciara shared good news on Thursday morning. The mother of two posted a photo of her new baby bump while posing on a rocky ridge on the island of Turks and Caicos.

 

“Number 3” she captioned the Instagram post. Her husband, Russell Wilson, also posted the good news with a selfie that showed his pregnant wife in the background.

The new baby will be Wilson’s second child with Ciara, they share 2-year-old Sienna Princess and Future Zahir, 5 is Ciara’s son with rapper, Future. Congratulations Russell and Ciara!

Paris Nicole

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9:
Headlines
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close