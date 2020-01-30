Entertainment News
Offset Released After Detained By Police In LA Involving Gun Incident

Offset was roughed up at The Grove shopping center in Los Angeles on Wednesday. (January 20)

According to police, a call came in about a person with a gun inside the parking garage. TMZ was told that the person with the gun fled the scene however Offset along with members of his entourage were detained.

Police found 2 guns, however, it’s unclear if they belonged to Offset. The Migos rapper was taken into custody for questioning along with three other people, no official arrests have been made.

 

Paris Nicole

