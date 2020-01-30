Offset Released After Detained By Police In LA Involving Gun Incident

Offset was roughed up at The Grove shopping center in Los Angeles on Wednesday. (January 20)

According to police, a call came in about a person with a gun inside the parking garage. TMZ was told that the person with the gun fled the scene however Offset along with members of his entourage were detained.

Police found 2 guns, however, it’s unclear if they belonged to Offset. The Migos rapper was taken into custody for questioning along with three other people, no official arrests have been made.