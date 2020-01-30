Videos
HomeVideos

Offset Is Cleared After LA Police Found Who the Guns Belonged To

Offset was cleared to go after being detained in jail for several hours after LA Police  handcuffed him for a reported gun in an LA shopping plaza.

In the video you can see how happy Offset was (in video below). He told TMZ reporters that it was a misunderstanding and the police had the wrong guy.

The guys who were also detained admitted that the guns were there. One guy was arrested for carrying a concealed firearm and the other was arrested for possession of a gun by a person who wasn’t allowed to have one.

He also commented on how Cardi B was doing.

 

Paris Nicole

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9:
Headlines
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close