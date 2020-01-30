Vanessa Bryant Breaks Her Silence on Kobe Bryant and Daughter Gianna’s

Vanessa Bryant took to her Instagram to make an official statement on the tragic death of her husband, Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna.

Earlier in the day she changed the profile picture on her Instagram to a photo of Kobe and Gianna together.

In her statement, she thanked everyone for their love and support and expressed her condolences to the families that also lost loved ones.

We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday. There are not enough words to describe our pain right now.

I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew they were so deeply loved.

She also posted websites for people to donate money for the other victims of the crash and a website for people to donate to the Mamba Sports Foundation to carry on Kobe and Gianna’s legacy.