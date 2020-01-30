10 Songs That Mentioned Kobe’s Name

Lil Wayne “Kobe” (2009)

“Kobe doin’ work/ 2-4 on my shirt/ He the greatest on the court/ And I’m the greatest on the verse/ Going for the fourth ring like it was his first/ Gotta get the bling.”

2. Beyonce “Ego Remix ft. Kanye West ” (2009)

“I had dreams of the league, one day I’d play Kobe/ Or walk up to Puff and he would really know me.”

3. Rick Ross “Stay Schemin” ft. Drake & French Montana (2012)

“Kobe ’bout to lose a hundred fifty Ms/ Kobe my n—-, I hate it had to be him/ B—-, you wasn’t with me shootin’ in the gym.”

4. Chief Keef “Kobe” (2012)

5. Kendrick Lamar “Untitled 02” (2016)

“Me and Top is like a Kobe and Phil/ A father figure f— with him, you get killed/ F— with me and he will kill you himself.”

6. Young Thug “Check” (2015)

“I promise I won’t ever quit, b—-, I’m Kobe/ And I whip that white, you can snow me/ Stoner Young Thugger.”

7. Fabolous “Black Mambo Freestyle” (2016)

“Hope you ready for that Hall of Fame/ April 13th, Mamba Day forever/ Kobe gone, but his legacy gon’ play forever.”

8. J Cole “Cole World” (2014)

“I ball, I ball, like Kobe in the fall/ Put trophies on wall, rather trophies on my mantle.”

9. Kanye West “Swagga Like Us” (2008

“Tryna get that Kobe number, one over Jordan.”

10. Money Machine 2 Chainz” (2012)

“A bet with the Lakers, I bought a necklace off Kobe.”

