Vigil to Be Held For Rapper DeeDave Thursday

A vigil is scheduled for Thursday (January 30) night to honor the life of East Baltimore rapper DeeDave.

He was shot and killed last Friday in an Essex apartment complex parking lot.

According to Baltimore County police, the double shooting happened around 5 a.m. at the King Mills Apartments on Holgate Drive.

One man was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The second man, 29-year-old David Leroy King, known as ‘Dee Dave’ was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was set to fly out to Atlanta that morning for a show.

King’s family and Baltimore County Homicide Detectives are urging anyone with information call 410-307-2020.

Tonight’s vigil will be held at 125 York Road in Towson at 6 p.m..

‘Dee Dave’ was featured on 92Q’s So Baltimore Challenge last year. See Video Below!

