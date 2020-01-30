Entertainment News
Nicki Minaj Shows Off Slimmer Frame On Instagram

Billboard Women In Music 2019 Presented By YouTube Music

Nicki Minaj teased her return to social media earlier this week when she posted on her Instastories for the first time in weeks. The Megatron rapper kept her word and posted a photo on IG showing off a slimmer frame and pink hair.

In the two-slide series, Nicki rocked a grey catsuit, strappy sandals and a clear LV bag and posed with her new husband Kenneth “Zoo” Petty.

On top of hinting that she’s working on new music, the rapstress announced she’ll be a guest on Ru Paul’s Drag Race.

“In the epic premiere, the hip hop icon will make a surprise debut on the runway as thirteen new drag queens enter the competition for a chance to win $100,000 and the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar,” reads an official press release. 

Season 12 premiere of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” on Friday, February 28th at 8:00 PM ET/PT on VH1. 

[caption id="attachment_3066012" align="alignnone" width="647"] Source: PA Images / Getty[/caption] There are few female rappers who can take responsibility for changing the face of hip hop for women. Nicki Minaj is one of them. The Queens-native graced us with chart topping music since 1999 and she hasn’t looked back since.  Nicki has used her career as a vehicle of self expression. Through her lyrics, social media accounts, and choices in fashion, we were always able to tell exactly what was on Nicki’s mind.  When she first hopped on the scene, Nicki’s style was more gimmicky than fashionable. She went for the shock factor and wore things that was considered over the top. As her career progressed and she started to dabble in movie roles and create fashion collections, she decided to tone down her wardrobe so that she could be taken seriously.  Now, at the age of 37, Nicki has achieved so much. She has 6 American Music Awards, 10 BET Awards, 5 MTV Video Music Awards, 4 Billboard Music Awards, and many more. She has sold 30 million singles as a lead artist, 60 million singles as a featured artist, and over five million albums worldwide, making her one of the world's best-selling music artists. This year, she tied the knot with her childhood friend Kenneth Petty.  We’re getting a whole new Nicki Minaj now. She’s married, she’s accomplished, and she’s evolved in more ways than one. Today, for her 37th birthday, we’re taking a look at 20 of Nicki Minaj’s most talked about, provocative looks. 

