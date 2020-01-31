Eminem And Dr. Dre Help Reveal 50 Cent’s Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Eminem helped induct the man he discovered. Em said, “I think one of the things I noticed when he first walked into the room was his presence. It just kinda felt like ‘he’s gonna be a star,’ just the way he carried himself, his swagger, everything; it just seemed like he was the whole package.”

Dr. Dre was present at the ceremony as well.

50 said, “I’d like to thank both Em and Dre. I don’t honestly think my career would have been what it was without their support. Dre is a mentor for the whole squad because he’s been doing it long before that and was able to guide us in different ways without even knowing that he’s doing it.”