Drake & Future Share New Song ‘Desires’

Drake and Future have released another song, “Desires,” the song appeared on “OctobersVeryOwn” Soundcloud page.

Drake comes through with his signature R&B melodics while Future offers up the bars.

Drake and Future are rumored to be releasing “What A Time To Be Alive 2,” however neither of them have confirmed. “Desires” was first heard back in August on Future’s Instagram Live and a snippet surfaced online in December.

An original leak of the track, which was first titled, “I Know” a few weeks ago. The song was produced by D. Will and hopefully signals that the sequel to their monstrous mixtape is on the way.