Offset and Cardi B were partying after 3 AM at Booby Trap On the River strip club in Miami, and everything was good until champagne started flying while they were standing next to a pole on stage.

Offset reacted to a guy spraying champagne which is said to have splashed on Cardi B and from that Offset flew off the stage with a punch.

According to TMZ reports, Cardi B got wet and wasn’t happy about it, but Offset handled it completely different, throw a punch and still went on to look for the guy.

So that punch wasn’t it, TMZ reported that Offset kept throwing punched until security came and pulled him off.

He and Cardi B left after that.