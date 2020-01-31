Pastor Troy Defends His Opinion On Lil Nas X’s Homosexuality

From that point on, you could imagine the wrath that over took social media in regards to his homophobic views and outlook on those who are homosexual. Even after Pastor Troy was hit at all angles on his offense to the LGBTQ community, he still stood on his position.

Pastor Troy took to The Morning Hustle to further discuss his views and position. Pastor Troy clarified and said “he is not “homophobic,” he’s just defending heterosexuality and that in his household, homosexuality is not acceptable.

Watch the full interview above to see what Pastor Troy had to say on it all. Check out the screenshots of tweets that started it all from Lil Nas X and Pastor Troy below:

damn i look good in that pic on god https://t.co/dIIKzTFa6X — nope (@LilNasX) January 29, 2020

