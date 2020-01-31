Exclusives
Pastor Troy Defends His Opinion On Lil Nas X’s Homosexuality

So if you haven’t been following up with Lil Nas X, he got right with Pastor Troy who came at his homosexuality and how he was dressed for this year’s Grammys. Pastor Troy said “if that’s what it took to win a Grammy, he wouldn’t get one” and then he diverted to talk about the lack of masculinity in men in the  LGBTQ community.

From that point on, you could imagine the wrath that over took social media in regards to his homophobic views and outlook on those who are homosexual. Even after Pastor Troy was hit at all angles on his offense to the LGBTQ community, he still stood on his position.

Pastor Troy took to The Morning Hustle to further discuss his views and position. Pastor Troy clarified and said “he is not “homophobic,” he’s just defending heterosexuality and that in his household, homosexuality is not acceptable. 

Watch the full interview above to see what Pastor Troy had to say on it all.  Check out the screenshots of tweets that started it all from Lil Nas X and Pastor Troy below:

 

 

 

