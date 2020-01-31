Cassius
Mamba Mentality: LeBron James Gets New Tattoo In Honor Of Kobe Bryant

Los Angeles Lakers v Cleveland Cavaliers

Source: Diamond Images / Getty

The news of Kobe Bryant’s death has put the NBA in a bit of a haze, with touching tributes and changed All-Star rules.

But now, after the league decided to cancel the Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers game a few days ago, the Lakers are finally getting back to it as the team is hosting the Portland Trailblazers tonight. But as the team was practicing in recent days, it looks like LeBron James got some new ink in honor of the Black Mamba, Kobe Bryant. Bron later revealed on Instagram that he hit up California-based tattoo artist Vanessa Aurelia for some new ink on his left thigh, by posting a video.

 

Though it’s tough to see, the fresh ink appears to be a Black Mamba with a crown on it with text under it that reads “Mamba 4 Life.” The snake is, of course, Bryant’s logo and the crown is synonymous with King James’ brand.

James still hasn’t made a public statement to the media, other than the heartfelt message he recently posted on Instagram saying, “I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!!”

Bryant’s death has come amid an exciting time for the Lakers, who have missed a franchise-record six playoffs in the row. But now, with LeBron at the helm and Anthony Davis playing some of his best basketball in years, the duo look to take the Lakers back to their glorious heights that Kobe was once responsible for.

#KobeRip: 'NBA 2K20' Players Are Honoring Kobe Bryant After His Tragic Passing

[caption id="attachment_106277" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz[/caption] There is no one way to mourn the tragic death of an idol, case in point, fans are finding all sorts of ways to honor the life of lifelong Los Angeles Laker and future first-ballot Hall of Famer, Kobe Bean Bryant. Not just in the real world but in the virtual world of video games as well. https://twitter.com/Ronnie2K/status/1221624947715346432?s=20 Yesterday (Jan.27), the entire world was turned upside down when TMZ broke the news that Kobe Bryant, 41, his daughter Gianna, 13, along with seven other passengers, were killed in a helicopter crash in California. While still in shock, fans, celebrities, Kobe's NBA brethren, and athletes from all over the sports world expressed their disbelief and grief at crushing news that the retired baller, husband, and most importantly, father passed away. As news spread around the association players visibly were shook and heartbroken at the loss of Bryant and his daughter but still suited up in Kobe's honor cause they felt that's what the Black Mamba would have wanted them to do. Buildings and landmarks were lit up in the Lakers' purple and gold to honor Bryant. The love and admiration for Kobe are not just confined to real life, but also in the electronic world of the insanely popular basketball video game NBA 2K20. A video shared on Twitter from user @beeniicole went viral, showing gamers in-game created characters rocking Lakers' tees, hoodies, and jerseys honoring Kobe. https://twitter.com/beeniicole/status/1221567439634255873?s=20 A touching moment indeed. If you hit the #NBA2K hashtag, you will also see that players are emulating in the game the tribute that was done by NBA teams by allowing the 24-second shot clock to expire. https://twitter.com/LosPollosTV/status/1221931640819027968?s=20 The developers at 2K even snuck in a quick update where players are greeted to a mural honoring a Kobe in the game's menu. https://twitter.com/cheshtiny/status/1221574382335578117?s=20 Fitting tributes for Kobe, who was involved with the game by gracing the covers of  NBA 2K10 and NBA 2K17 Legend Edition following his retirement. https://twitter.com/Ronnie2K/status/1221524635692322816?s=20 Bryant event lent his voice and basketball expertise, providing color commentary as a guest commentator alongside Kevin Garnett and Bill Simmons in NBA 2K19. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y1bieSqvNvM&feature=emb_title This is just one of the many examples the impact Kobe Bryant had on the world thanks to his heroics on the basketball court and his sheer determination to win. Rest in power, Kobe and Gianna. You can see more of the touching tributes to Kobe using NBA 2K20 in the gallery below. — Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

