Antonio Brown’s Redemption Tour Begins As He Opens Up About His Mistakes: “I Think I Owe The Whole NFL An Apology”

We’re less than a day away from Super Bowl LIV, and one of the season’s most interesting narratives has nothing to do with San Francisco 49ers or the Kansas City Chiefs— but it’s got a lot to do with Antonio Brown.

The disgraced wide receiver had ups and plenty downs this season and decided to speak with ESPN‘s Josina Anderson in an attempt to open up about what he’s been going through.

Anderson began by asking Brown if he feels like he owes anyone in the league an apology and he answered honestly.

“I think I owe the whole NFL an apology and my past behavior,” Brown said. “I think I could have done a lot of things better.”

A narrative that may explain his recent behavior is his mental health, which is something else that he addressed.

“We all need mental help,” Brown said, via ESPN. “From our friends, from the people we hang around, from the people we consult with every day. Yeah, we need mental help.

“I’m like an animal in a cage. Everyone just talks about me. I can’t go out my house in the private. Everything I do is in the face of people, face of someone talking, someone making an assumption about me.”

CTE has also been a huge narrative in the league as of late, especially with the airing of Netflix’s Aaron Hernandez doc that blames a huge part of his actions on the brain disease. But Brown doesn’t thing he’s got brain disease that’s destroyed some of the NFL’s best.

“Nah,” he told Anderson in the video by ESPN, “if I had CTE I wouldn’t be able to have this beautiful gym, I wouldn’t be able to be creative. I wouldn’t be able to communicate.”

“I’m perfectly fine. I didn’t take that many big hits. I had like one big hit in 10 years,” he added. Anybody who plays this game, they’re going to get hit hard.

“He didn’t hit me that hard. You know, I got up and walked off the field. We won the game. I was all right. You play the game long enough, everyone get hit hard.”

Brown is also facing several sexual misconduct allegations, all of which he denied to Anderson, adding he “can’t speak on it” and the courts will handle it.

Watch the rest of Antonio Brown’s 34-minute interview up top.

