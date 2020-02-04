NewBooAlert: Is Roddy Ricch Dating India Love???

Roddy Ricch’s music isn’t the only thing that is heating up social media.

The Compton rapper was recently spotted with model, India Love, during Super Bowl weekend in Miami.

India Love shared a video of the two of them chilling poolside on her Instagram story.

In the video, Love is seen tanning while Roddy appears to be listening to music.

Love quickly deleted the post after receiving backlash from fans for filming him without being aware, so no word yet on whether the two are officially exclusive.

The 23-year-old model, who is also a Compton native, has previously been linked to an array of artists including, Sheck Wes, Lil Yachty, Rich The Kid, Soulja Boy, and more.

Roddy Ricch is smashing on the charts with his single, ‘The Box’ leading No. 1 on Billboards top 200. Let’s hope that his alleged new boo doesn’t throw him off his game.