Don’t Call it a Comeback: Nicki Minaj Teases New Song ‘Yikes.’

Nicki Minaj has come off of her Hiatus with new music and, the internet is already going crazy!

The female rapper teased her return to music on Monday by posting a snippet of her new song, “Yikes.”

Minaj took to Instagram to preview the unreleased song in a one minute video where she is seen lip-syncing the lyrics in the studio alongside husband, Kenneth Petty.

While many fans seem to be rejoicing over her return, some are dubbing her lyrics referencing Rose Parks extremely offensive.

“all you b*tches Rosa Parks, uh oh get yo *ss up,” Nicki raps in the song.

Minaj shocked fans everywhere when she announced that she was retiring from rap last year, but has since then retracted the statement and subsequently dropped numerous features.

Let’s hope that this new music means that Nicki Minaj is here to stay.