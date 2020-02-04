Megan Thee Stallion Shoots Down G-Eazy Dating Rumors

Ladies looks like we still have the leader of Hot Girl Nation with us because Megan The Stallion is saying she is still single.

The 24-year-old rapper recently had social media in a frenzy after videos surfaced of her and rapper, G-Easy getting cozy during SuperBowl weekend.

The video shows the pair laying down on what appears to be a bed as G-Easy licks the side of Megan’s face.

While many fans were taken back by the new romance, Megan hopped on twitter to shoot down all claims stating, ” Lol alright nowww y’all got all y’all jokes out but I am not f*cking G Eazy.”

This isn’t the first time that the rapper has been linked to an artist. Meg also made headlines after it was alleged that she and Trey Songz were dating earlier this year.