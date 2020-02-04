Rihanna To Receive Special Honor at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards

Rihanna has made another stride yet again and it looks like her reign isn’t letting up any time soon.

Tuesday, the NAACP announced that the Barbados singer will be honored with the President’s award during their 51st Image Award Ceremony.

The Fashion icon was chosen for this award due to her groundbreaking career as an artist and public servant to her community.

NAACP president Derrick Johnson said Rihanna “epitomizes the type of character, grace, and devotion to justice” that the organization seeks to highlight.

Previous recipients of the award include Jay-Z, Muhammad Ali, Jesse Jackson and Condoleezza Rice.

Rihanna will be given the award on Feb. 22 at the ceremony which will be televised for the first time on BET.