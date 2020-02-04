A$AP Mob Member J. Scott Has Died, A$AP Rocky & More React

J. Scott, a member of the sprawling A$AP Mob collective, passed away over the weekend due although the cause of his death is unknown. Members of the Mob and others in the Hip-Hop community paid their respects online.

According to a report from PEOPLE, Scott, also known as A$AP Snacks, served as A$AP Rocky‘s DJ and was also a part of the DJ duo Cozy Boys with A$AP Lou. He was also a producer and creative director for his squad while additionally working in music management among other endeavors.

Rocky took to Instagram to offer a tribute to his colleague, joining A$AP Ferg and others.

“I’m lost for words. Idk what to say. Rip brosay. A$AP 2 da death. Love u J Snacks,” Rocky wrote in a caption for an Instagram post featuring J. Scott.

A$ap Ferg added, “Man words can’t even describe how I feel right now. Rest In Peace to my brother @jscottandshit This was one of the healthiest guys I knew but I guess God needed him. Gone too young “cozy boy” for life love u bro.”

Other tributes came from groups such as the Internet, Travis Scott’s DJ Chase B, SZA, and others. See those below.

I really fucked with my nigga J Scott man a real friend and true creative. Saw eye to eye with my nigga about everything. What the fuck. This shit has to stop. RIP to my boy. — Bud Wiser (@ogchaseb) February 3, 2020

Fuck man.

RIP my man J Scott.

This shit ain’t right.

Fuck this I’m leaving the game this is too weird now. — Knowledge Of Selfie (@atrak) February 3, 2020

OH NO NOT MY NIGGA J SCOTT!!!!!! — CHASE. (@ChaseNCashe) February 3, 2020

Rest powerfully in peace, to J. Scott AKA A$AP Snacks.

